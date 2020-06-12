Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1220 S Harvard Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1220 S Harvard Blvd
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1220 S Harvard Blvd
1220 South Harvard Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1220 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Olympic Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
About the Unit:
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Stove & Fridge Included
-Bright Natural Light
-Street Parking Only
-Closet & Vanity Area
-Laundry On Site
About the Building:
-Centrally Located
-Secure, Private Living Environment
-Pet Friendly
(RLNE3335558)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1220 S Harvard Blvd have any available units?
1220 S Harvard Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1220 S Harvard Blvd have?
Some of 1220 S Harvard Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1220 S Harvard Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1220 S Harvard Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 S Harvard Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 S Harvard Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1220 S Harvard Blvd offer parking?
No, 1220 S Harvard Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1220 S Harvard Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 S Harvard Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 S Harvard Blvd have a pool?
No, 1220 S Harvard Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1220 S Harvard Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1220 S Harvard Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 S Harvard Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 S Harvard Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College