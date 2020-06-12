All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

1220 S Harvard Blvd

1220 South Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1220 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Olympic Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
About the Unit:

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Stove & Fridge Included
-Bright Natural Light
-Street Parking Only
-Closet & Vanity Area
-Laundry On Site

About the Building:
-Centrally Located
-Secure, Private Living Environment
-Pet Friendly

(RLNE3335558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 S Harvard Blvd have any available units?
1220 S Harvard Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 S Harvard Blvd have?
Some of 1220 S Harvard Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 S Harvard Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1220 S Harvard Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 S Harvard Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 S Harvard Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1220 S Harvard Blvd offer parking?
No, 1220 S Harvard Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1220 S Harvard Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 S Harvard Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 S Harvard Blvd have a pool?
No, 1220 S Harvard Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1220 S Harvard Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1220 S Harvard Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 S Harvard Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 S Harvard Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
