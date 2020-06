Amenities

parking stainless steel microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A one bed, one bath in the heart of Hollywood is now available! Light and bright, stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, refrigerator and microwave and it includes one parking spot. Located just minutes from some of LA's best restaurants, cafes and bars such as, Salt & Straw, Pizzeria Mozza, Alcove Bakery & Cafe, Tatsu Ramen, Cafe Gratitude and much more! Come and see it today!