1217 Cabrillo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard garage hot tub new construction

NEW - Stunning newly built 4 BR/4.5 Bath steps to Abbot Kinney in the heart of Venice Beach!



Thoughtful details sprawl throughout 3,100 sq ft of this Architectural new construction. The open concept living area, which is perfect for entertaining, sits atop porcelain tile and is warmed by the leather-texture, black granite fireplace. Sleek contemporary cabinetry next to the custom-forged stainless steel peninsula with Wolf and Subzero appliances highlight the kitchens allure. Control is at your fingertips with a home automation system that remotely connects everything from lighting to temperature, window shades and security. The master is its own getaway with beautiful barrel ceiling, fireplace, wet bar, spa-inspired bath, and walk in closet. Soak up quintessential Venice in this 4 bedroom / 4.5 bath home with coastline views from the master suite while enjoying privacy of the courtyard patio. Park with ease in your two-car garage and walk to nearby attractions of Abbot Kinney. A perfect blend of sophistication and Venice lifestyle awaits!