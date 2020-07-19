All apartments in Los Angeles
1217 Cabrillo Avenue

1217 S Cabrillo Ave
Location

1217 S Cabrillo Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
hot tub
new construction
NEW - Stunning newly built 4 BR/4.5 Bath steps to Abbot Kinney in the heart of Venice Beach!

Thoughtful details sprawl throughout 3,100 sq ft of this Architectural new construction. The open concept living area, which is perfect for entertaining, sits atop porcelain tile and is warmed by the leather-texture, black granite fireplace. Sleek contemporary cabinetry next to the custom-forged stainless steel peninsula with Wolf and Subzero appliances highlight the kitchens allure. Control is at your fingertips with a home automation system that remotely connects everything from lighting to temperature, window shades and security. The master is its own getaway with beautiful barrel ceiling, fireplace, wet bar, spa-inspired bath, and walk in closet. Soak up quintessential Venice in this 4 bedroom / 4.5 bath home with coastline views from the master suite while enjoying privacy of the courtyard patio. Park with ease in your two-car garage and walk to nearby attractions of Abbot Kinney. A perfect blend of sophistication and Venice lifestyle awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Cabrillo Avenue have any available units?
1217 Cabrillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 Cabrillo Avenue have?
Some of 1217 Cabrillo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Cabrillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Cabrillo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Cabrillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Cabrillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1217 Cabrillo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Cabrillo Avenue offers parking.
Does 1217 Cabrillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Cabrillo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Cabrillo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1217 Cabrillo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Cabrillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1217 Cabrillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Cabrillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Cabrillo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
