12156 Vanowen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic opportunity to rent this 2 bed 1 bath house. This house is part of a triplex but sure feels like a single family home. With a large front porch and a detached 2 car garage this house has everything you need. ALL utilities and ALL appliances included in price!!! House offers laminate floors throughout, updated kitchen with refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer tucked away in a closet. Large shared backyard is ideal for entertaining guests. Located walking distance from Bellingham Elementary school and only minutes away from the Noho West project. Tons of Noho shops and restaurants nearby with easy access to 170 & 101 freeways! Great price for a great house!