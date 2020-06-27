All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12156 Vanowen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12156 Vanowen Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

12156 Vanowen Street

12156 Vanowen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12156 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity to rent this 2 bed 1 bath house. This house is part of a triplex but sure feels like a single family home. With a large front porch and a detached 2 car garage this house has everything you need. ALL utilities and ALL appliances included in price!!! House offers laminate floors throughout, updated kitchen with refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer tucked away in a closet. Large shared backyard is ideal for entertaining guests. Located walking distance from Bellingham Elementary school and only minutes away from the Noho West project. Tons of Noho shops and restaurants nearby with easy access to 170 & 101 freeways! Great price for a great house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12156 Vanowen Street have any available units?
12156 Vanowen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12156 Vanowen Street have?
Some of 12156 Vanowen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12156 Vanowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
12156 Vanowen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12156 Vanowen Street pet-friendly?
No, 12156 Vanowen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12156 Vanowen Street offer parking?
Yes, 12156 Vanowen Street offers parking.
Does 12156 Vanowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12156 Vanowen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12156 Vanowen Street have a pool?
No, 12156 Vanowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 12156 Vanowen Street have accessible units?
No, 12156 Vanowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12156 Vanowen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12156 Vanowen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College