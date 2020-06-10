1215 S La Cienega Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage internet access

1215 D Available 02/01/20 Lovely Courtyard Apartment -- Upper rear single/studio apartment. The apartment is large for a single, with a full-sized kitchen and bathroom and lots of closet space. There is an AC in the main living room/bedroom. All the windows in the apartment are new, which will help block out any outside noise. The unit is freshly painted, cleaned, and ready for occupancy. We have a garage, with one space available for an extra $75 per month. In addition, there is plenty of parking available on the streets nearby. If you would like to see the apartment or have any questions, please call Jeff.



(RLNE3856393)