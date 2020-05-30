Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1214 Stonewood Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1214 Stonewood Ct
1214 Stonewood Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1214 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Place is located in the green belt.
Nice, tranquil and beautiful location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1214 Stonewood Ct have any available units?
1214 Stonewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1214 Stonewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Stonewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Stonewood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1214 Stonewood Ct offer parking?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1214 Stonewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Stonewood Ct have a pool?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Stonewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Stonewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Stonewood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
