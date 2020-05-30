All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1214 Stonewood Ct

1214 Stonewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Place is located in the green belt.
Nice, tranquil and beautiful location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Stonewood Ct have any available units?
1214 Stonewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1214 Stonewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Stonewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Stonewood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1214 Stonewood Ct offer parking?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1214 Stonewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Stonewood Ct have a pool?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Stonewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Stonewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Stonewood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Stonewood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
