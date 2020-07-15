All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1214 ELECTRIC Avenue
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

1214 ELECTRIC Avenue

1214 Electric Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1214 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Brand-new Architectural on Electric! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and appointed with high-end fixtures and finishes, Sub-Zero and Thermador appliances, a center island, and marble countertops. The bright and open living space flows to the outdoor balcony creating an exceptional indoor/outdoor experience. On the first level is one bedroom with an en suite bathroom and flex space, while the top floor comprises the additional two bedrooms including the master suite with a large walk-in closet, private balcony, and a chic master bath. Additional features include nest 3-zone controlled heating and AC, whole house speaker system, and a 2-car carport. Located in the Heart of Venice, a stone's throw from all that makes this city exciting and attractive; Abbot Kinney, Canals, fabulous shopping, fine dining, and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue have any available units?
1214 ELECTRIC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue have?
Some of 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1214 ELECTRIC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue offers parking.
Does 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue have a pool?
No, 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 ELECTRIC Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sofi at Topanga Canyon
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College