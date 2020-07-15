1214 ELECTRIC Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Brand-new Architectural on Electric! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and appointed with high-end fixtures and finishes, Sub-Zero and Thermador appliances, a center island, and marble countertops. The bright and open living space flows to the outdoor balcony creating an exceptional indoor/outdoor experience. On the first level is one bedroom with an en suite bathroom and flex space, while the top floor comprises the additional two bedrooms including the master suite with a large walk-in closet, private balcony, and a chic master bath. Additional features include nest 3-zone controlled heating and AC, whole house speaker system, and a 2-car carport. Located in the Heart of Venice, a stone's throw from all that makes this city exciting and attractive; Abbot Kinney, Canals, fabulous shopping, fine dining, and the beach!