Los Angeles, CA
12139 Summit Court
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

12139 Summit Court

12139 Summit Court · No Longer Available
Location

12139 Summit Court, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Welcome to this beautiful Country English Manor situated on a private cul-de-sac in the exclusive guard-gated community, The Summit. An ideal meld of modern luxury and old-world charm, authenticity, and character. Built with immense attention to detail and the finest craftsmanship, including wood-beamed ceilings, moldings and panelings, French parquet hardwood floors, beveled wood-framed windows and French doors that open to city views and invite the lush exterior. Formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large family room with fireplace & bar, & gourmet kitchen with lovely breakfast room. Upstairs there are three luxurious bedroom suites, including large, romantic master suite complete with charming rotunda sitting room with fireplace, private patio, enormous custom closets, & large master bath with spa tub & sauna. The resort-like yard provides total privacy & great space for entertaining with lush foliage, fruit trees, natural stone covered & open patios, built-in BBQ, & pool with waterfall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12139 Summit Court have any available units?
12139 Summit Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12139 Summit Court have?
Some of 12139 Summit Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12139 Summit Court currently offering any rent specials?
12139 Summit Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12139 Summit Court pet-friendly?
No, 12139 Summit Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12139 Summit Court offer parking?
No, 12139 Summit Court does not offer parking.
Does 12139 Summit Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12139 Summit Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12139 Summit Court have a pool?
Yes, 12139 Summit Court has a pool.
Does 12139 Summit Court have accessible units?
No, 12139 Summit Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12139 Summit Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12139 Summit Court does not have units with dishwashers.
