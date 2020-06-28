12139 Summit Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool hot tub fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Welcome to this beautiful Country English Manor situated on a private cul-de-sac in the exclusive guard-gated community, The Summit. An ideal meld of modern luxury and old-world charm, authenticity, and character. Built with immense attention to detail and the finest craftsmanship, including wood-beamed ceilings, moldings and panelings, French parquet hardwood floors, beveled wood-framed windows and French doors that open to city views and invite the lush exterior. Formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large family room with fireplace & bar, & gourmet kitchen with lovely breakfast room. Upstairs there are three luxurious bedroom suites, including large, romantic master suite complete with charming rotunda sitting room with fireplace, private patio, enormous custom closets, & large master bath with spa tub & sauna. The resort-like yard provides total privacy & great space for entertaining with lush foliage, fruit trees, natural stone covered & open patios, built-in BBQ, & pool with waterfall.