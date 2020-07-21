All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

12115 Falcon Crest Way

12115 Falcon Crest Way · No Longer Available
Location

12115 Falcon Crest Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Remodeled "Idlywild" model in the 24 hour guard gated community know as "the Estates at Porter Ranch" Newer kitchen with granite counter tops, cabinets and appliances. New paint, carpet and more. Large open floor plan with one bedroom and bath downstairs. Family room open to the kitchen with breakfast area and wet bar, both open to the backyard and view. Master suite upstairs on the back of the house with balcony over looking the city and mountains. 2 more bedrooms, large bath (#3) and large bonus room with fireplace. Community has tennis courts, pool and more. Nearby new K-8 school, Porter Ranch Town Center, YMCA and Porter Valley Country Club and NEW Vineyards Shopping Center with Wole Foods and Nordstroms Rack.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12115 Falcon Crest Way have any available units?
12115 Falcon Crest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12115 Falcon Crest Way have?
Some of 12115 Falcon Crest Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12115 Falcon Crest Way currently offering any rent specials?
12115 Falcon Crest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12115 Falcon Crest Way pet-friendly?
No, 12115 Falcon Crest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12115 Falcon Crest Way offer parking?
Yes, 12115 Falcon Crest Way offers parking.
Does 12115 Falcon Crest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12115 Falcon Crest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12115 Falcon Crest Way have a pool?
Yes, 12115 Falcon Crest Way has a pool.
Does 12115 Falcon Crest Way have accessible units?
No, 12115 Falcon Crest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12115 Falcon Crest Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12115 Falcon Crest Way has units with dishwashers.
