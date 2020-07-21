12115 Falcon Crest Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Remodeled "Idlywild" model in the 24 hour guard gated community know as "the Estates at Porter Ranch" Newer kitchen with granite counter tops, cabinets and appliances. New paint, carpet and more. Large open floor plan with one bedroom and bath downstairs. Family room open to the kitchen with breakfast area and wet bar, both open to the backyard and view. Master suite upstairs on the back of the house with balcony over looking the city and mountains. 2 more bedrooms, large bath (#3) and large bonus room with fireplace. Community has tennis courts, pool and more. Nearby new K-8 school, Porter Ranch Town Center, YMCA and Porter Valley Country Club and NEW Vineyards Shopping Center with Wole Foods and Nordstroms Rack.