12110 GREENE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated refrigerator

Front House being offered is a remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home with a "True" master bedroom ensuite, high ceilings with his and her closets. Home comes with a Fisher & Paykel Fridge, filtered water dispenser, Dishwasher, high performance washer and dryer, tankless water heater, Central heat, Nest thermostat, double pane windows and lush landscaping. Home was completely remodeled last year which included all new systems. ***REAR UNIT IS AN ADU and is currently being occupied by owners daughter (LA2). SHARED UTILITIES. GARDENER INCLUDED