Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:41 AM

12110 GREENE Avenue

12110 Greene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12110 Greene Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Front House being offered is a remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home with a "True" master bedroom ensuite, high ceilings with his and her closets. Home comes with a Fisher & Paykel Fridge, filtered water dispenser, Dishwasher, high performance washer and dryer, tankless water heater, Central heat, Nest thermostat, double pane windows and lush landscaping. Home was completely remodeled last year which included all new systems. ***REAR UNIT IS AN ADU and is currently being occupied by owners daughter (LA2). SHARED UTILITIES. GARDENER INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12110 GREENE Avenue have any available units?
12110 GREENE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12110 GREENE Avenue have?
Some of 12110 GREENE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12110 GREENE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12110 GREENE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12110 GREENE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12110 GREENE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12110 GREENE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12110 GREENE Avenue offers parking.
Does 12110 GREENE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12110 GREENE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12110 GREENE Avenue have a pool?
No, 12110 GREENE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12110 GREENE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12110 GREENE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12110 GREENE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12110 GREENE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
