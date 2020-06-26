All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1211 KENISTON Avenue
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

1211 KENISTON Avenue

1211 Keniston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Keniston Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated and upgraded side-by-side style duplex in the heart of Miracle Mile /Longwood Highlands area. Brand new flooring, new central A/C andheating, spacious eat-in kitchen and comes with new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove. Custom cabinets and hardwood-like floors throughout. Updated electrical systems. Washer/Dryer. Large yard and front porch common area. Over 900 SF. Although 1bd on title, previous tenants have used bonus room w/ closet as a 2nd bedroom. Ten min to Bev Hills, Hollywood, West Hollywood, & "The Grove." Five min to Larchmont Village & Miracle Mile. STREET PARKING ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 KENISTON Avenue have any available units?
1211 KENISTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 KENISTON Avenue have?
Some of 1211 KENISTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 KENISTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1211 KENISTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 KENISTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1211 KENISTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1211 KENISTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1211 KENISTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1211 KENISTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 KENISTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 KENISTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1211 KENISTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1211 KENISTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1211 KENISTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 KENISTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 KENISTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
