1211 KENISTON Avenue

Beautifully renovated and upgraded side-by-side style duplex in the heart of Miracle Mile /Longwood Highlands area. Brand new flooring, new central A/C andheating, spacious eat-in kitchen and comes with new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove. Custom cabinets and hardwood-like floors throughout. Updated electrical systems. Washer/Dryer. Large yard and front porch common area. Over 900 SF. Although 1bd on title, previous tenants have used bonus room w/ closet as a 2nd bedroom. Ten min to Bev Hills, Hollywood, West Hollywood, & "The Grove." Five min to Larchmont Village & Miracle Mile. STREET PARKING ONLY