12107 Valleyheart Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome that is located right off of Laurel Canyon Blvd. It is a 1.5 block walk to the restaurants and shops on Ventura Blvd. It is also half a block from the Sunday Farmer's Market.



The townhome is part of a smoke free and respectful community.



The unit has tandem parking, a patio and a balcony, recess lighting, double pane windows, a large master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, access to the balcony through the master bedroom, a large walk in closet, a smaller closet that was redone by the Closet Factory, and a private bathroom with lots of storage space, the extra bedroom's closet was also redone and has it's own bathroom, kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel sink, and lots of wood cabinet space (dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator are included), as well as an in unit washer and dryer.



This unit is a must see!!!!

Please text/call Manny at (626)644-4125 to set up an appointment. :)