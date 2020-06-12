All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:05 AM

12107 Valleyheart Dr

12107 Valleyheart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12107 Valleyheart Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome that is located right off of Laurel Canyon Blvd. It is a 1.5 block walk to the restaurants and shops on Ventura Blvd. It is also half a block from the Sunday Farmer's Market.

The townhome is part of a smoke free and respectful community.

The unit has tandem parking, a patio and a balcony, recess lighting, double pane windows, a large master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, access to the balcony through the master bedroom, a large walk in closet, a smaller closet that was redone by the Closet Factory, and a private bathroom with lots of storage space, the extra bedroom's closet was also redone and has it's own bathroom, kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel sink, and lots of wood cabinet space (dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator are included), as well as an in unit washer and dryer.

This unit is a must see!!!!
Please text/call Manny at (626)644-4125 to set up an appointment. :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12107 Valleyheart Dr have any available units?
12107 Valleyheart Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12107 Valleyheart Dr have?
Some of 12107 Valleyheart Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12107 Valleyheart Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12107 Valleyheart Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12107 Valleyheart Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12107 Valleyheart Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12107 Valleyheart Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12107 Valleyheart Dr offers parking.
Does 12107 Valleyheart Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12107 Valleyheart Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12107 Valleyheart Dr have a pool?
No, 12107 Valleyheart Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12107 Valleyheart Dr have accessible units?
No, 12107 Valleyheart Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12107 Valleyheart Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12107 Valleyheart Dr has units with dishwashers.
