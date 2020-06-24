1210 South SHENANDOAH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Welcome to this generous and serene 2 bed 2 bath corner unit tucked away in a beautifully maintained condo building. The oversized living and dining area's with walls of windows allows the light to pour in and features a wonderful private balcony, a great space in the sun to relax and enjoy a morning cup of coffee. Rich wood cabinetry throughout the kitchen flow to an additional dining area. Relax in a spacious master that has two large closets, private balcony, and ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanity. The 2nd bedroom and full hall bath complete this generous unit. Other features include in-unit laundry, central air and heat, fireplace and tandem parking. Short distance to shopping and restaurants.