Los Angeles, CA
1210 South SHENANDOAH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1210 South SHENANDOAH Street

1210 South Shenandoah Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Pico - Robertson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Welcome to this generous and serene 2 bed 2 bath corner unit tucked away in a beautifully maintained condo building. The oversized living and dining area's with walls of windows allows the light to pour in and features a wonderful private balcony, a great space in the sun to relax and enjoy a morning cup of coffee. Rich wood cabinetry throughout the kitchen flow to an additional dining area. Relax in a spacious master that has two large closets, private balcony, and ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanity. The 2nd bedroom and full hall bath complete this generous unit. Other features include in-unit laundry, central air and heat, fireplace and tandem parking. Short distance to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street have any available units?
1210 South SHENANDOAH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street have?
Some of 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 South SHENANDOAH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street offers parking.
Does 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street have a pool?
No, 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street have accessible units?
No, 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 South SHENANDOAH Street has units with dishwashers.
