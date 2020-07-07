All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1210 S. Corning St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1210 S. Corning St.

1210 South Corning Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 South Corning Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
lobby
1 beds and 1 baths Loft included in this unit.
New contemporary construction. Secured lobby, Elevator. Close proximity to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Miracle Mile, Century City, Downtown, Culver City and 10 and 405 freeways.
Very large balcony, large windows, lots of natural light. High end modern cabinetry, hardwood floors thru out, 10' ceilings. Pre-wired home run for internet, satellite dish, and TV mounts. Quartz counter tops. High end contemporary finishes. Tenant Pays All Utilities.
Amenities: , Hardwood Floors Throughout..
Appliances: Stainless Steel,Gas Stove, Dishwasher,Refrigerator,Washer and Dryer..
Parking: 2 Parking Spots - Tandem.
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/1063/

IT490208 - IT49SM1063

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 S. Corning St. have any available units?
1210 S. Corning St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 S. Corning St. have?
Some of 1210 S. Corning St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 S. Corning St. currently offering any rent specials?
1210 S. Corning St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 S. Corning St. pet-friendly?
No, 1210 S. Corning St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1210 S. Corning St. offer parking?
Yes, 1210 S. Corning St. offers parking.
Does 1210 S. Corning St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 S. Corning St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 S. Corning St. have a pool?
No, 1210 S. Corning St. does not have a pool.
Does 1210 S. Corning St. have accessible units?
No, 1210 S. Corning St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 S. Corning St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 S. Corning St. has units with dishwashers.

