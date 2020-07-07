1210 S. Corning St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking internet access lobby

1 beds and 1 baths Loft included in this unit.

New contemporary construction. Secured lobby, Elevator. Close proximity to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Miracle Mile, Century City, Downtown, Culver City and 10 and 405 freeways.

Very large balcony, large windows, lots of natural light. High end modern cabinetry, hardwood floors thru out, 10' ceilings. Pre-wired home run for internet, satellite dish, and TV mounts. Quartz counter tops. High end contemporary finishes. Tenant Pays All Utilities.

Amenities: , Hardwood Floors Throughout..

Appliances: Stainless Steel,Gas Stove, Dishwasher,Refrigerator,Washer and Dryer..

Parking: 2 Parking Spots - Tandem.

https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-1-bed-1-bath/1063/



IT490208 - IT49SM1063