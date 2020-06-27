1208 Electric Ave

Amenities
Venice Bungalow with large, outdoor dining area - Property Id: 188560
Just steps from GQ's "Coolest street in America," Abbot Kinney Blvd. and only 6 blocks from Venice Beach, CA. This tranquil retreat is a fully furnished 1 bedroom, complete with gourmet kitchen, kitchen essentials and private outdoor deck dining area. Furnished listing price currently includes wifi, 2 TVS, linens, towels. Option for regular maid service at an additional cost.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188560
Property Id 188560
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5585134)