1208 Electric Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Venice Bungalow with large, outdoor dining area - Property Id: 188560



Just steps from GQ's "Coolest street in America," Abbot Kinney Blvd. and only 6 blocks from Venice Beach, CA. This tranquil retreat is a fully furnished 1 bedroom, complete with gourmet kitchen, kitchen essentials and private outdoor deck dining area. Furnished listing price currently includes wifi, 2 TVS, linens, towels. Option for regular maid service at an additional cost.

No Pets Allowed



