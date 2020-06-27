All apartments in Los Angeles
1208 Electric Ave

1208 Electric Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Venice Bungalow with large, outdoor dining area - Property Id: 188560

Just steps from GQ's "Coolest street in America," Abbot Kinney Blvd. and only 6 blocks from Venice Beach, CA. This tranquil retreat is a fully furnished 1 bedroom, complete with gourmet kitchen, kitchen essentials and private outdoor deck dining area. Furnished listing price currently includes wifi, 2 TVS, linens, towels. Option for regular maid service at an additional cost.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188560
Property Id 188560

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5585134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Electric Ave have any available units?
1208 Electric Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Electric Ave have?
Some of 1208 Electric Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Electric Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Electric Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Electric Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Electric Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1208 Electric Ave offer parking?
No, 1208 Electric Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Electric Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 Electric Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Electric Ave have a pool?
No, 1208 Electric Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Electric Ave have accessible units?
No, 1208 Electric Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Electric Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Electric Ave has units with dishwashers.

