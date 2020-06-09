12060 Laurel Terrace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Fabulous Cape Cod Studio City 3 bedrooms 2 baths home in the sought after Carpenter Community Charter School. House features beautiful laminate wood floor, beamed ceilings, formal dining room, and a living room with a fireplace. The master bedroom has a wet bar, a walk-in closet, and a wall closet. The house has central air controlled with a new smart NEST thermostat. Hot water is supplied by an energy-efficient tankless water heater. Back yard with wood deck, built-in BBQ, and treetop views.