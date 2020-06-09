All apartments in Los Angeles
12060 Laurel Terrace Drive

12060 Laurel Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12060 Laurel Terrace Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Fabulous Cape Cod Studio City 3 bedrooms 2 baths home in the sought after Carpenter Community Charter School. House features beautiful laminate wood floor, beamed ceilings, formal dining room, and a living room with a fireplace. The master bedroom has a wet bar, a walk-in closet, and a wall closet. The house has central air controlled with a new smart NEST thermostat. Hot water is supplied by an energy-efficient tankless water heater. Back yard with wood deck, built-in BBQ, and treetop views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive have any available units?
12060 Laurel Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive have?
Some of 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12060 Laurel Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive have a pool?
No, 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12060 Laurel Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.
