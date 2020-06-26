All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

12060 Hoffman Street

12060 Hoffman Street · No Longer Available
Location

12060 Hoffman Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Available for rent immediately. Ideal location! Carpenter Elementary! Can be partially furnished, please inquire. Walk into the entryway of this contemporary second-floor end unit past the formal dining area with coffered ceiling and custom lighting to an open living room and a separate den area with a cozy fireplace. Large balcony overlooking the pool. A generous amount of windows allow in tons of natural light. The kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are located on opposite sides for maximum privacy. The spacious master suite features a large walk-in closet, bathroom with oversized jet tub and dual vanity sinks. The 2nd bedroom is well-sized and offers two closets. Wood flooring in the dining and living room. The unit includes washer and dryer, two tandem parking spaces in a secure garage with guest parking. The building features a heated pool and gym, and is built around a center court garden and maintained by a professionally managed HOA. Within walking distance of the CBS Studio Center, Trader Joe's, Studio City Farmer's Market and some of the best bars, restaurants, and shops in Los Angeles. Close to 101 freeways, downtown, and a short drive over the hill to West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Amazing location - walk to shops, farmer's market, Trader Joe's and restaurants on Ventura. Light, bright and spacious unit with lots of windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12060 Hoffman Street have any available units?
12060 Hoffman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12060 Hoffman Street have?
Some of 12060 Hoffman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12060 Hoffman Street currently offering any rent specials?
12060 Hoffman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12060 Hoffman Street pet-friendly?
No, 12060 Hoffman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12060 Hoffman Street offer parking?
Yes, 12060 Hoffman Street offers parking.
Does 12060 Hoffman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12060 Hoffman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12060 Hoffman Street have a pool?
Yes, 12060 Hoffman Street has a pool.
Does 12060 Hoffman Street have accessible units?
No, 12060 Hoffman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12060 Hoffman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12060 Hoffman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
