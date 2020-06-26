12060 Hoffman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest parking

Available for rent immediately. Ideal location! Carpenter Elementary! Can be partially furnished, please inquire. Walk into the entryway of this contemporary second-floor end unit past the formal dining area with coffered ceiling and custom lighting to an open living room and a separate den area with a cozy fireplace. Large balcony overlooking the pool. A generous amount of windows allow in tons of natural light. The kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are located on opposite sides for maximum privacy. The spacious master suite features a large walk-in closet, bathroom with oversized jet tub and dual vanity sinks. The 2nd bedroom is well-sized and offers two closets. Wood flooring in the dining and living room. The unit includes washer and dryer, two tandem parking spaces in a secure garage with guest parking. The building features a heated pool and gym, and is built around a center court garden and maintained by a professionally managed HOA. Within walking distance of the CBS Studio Center, Trader Joe's, Studio City Farmer's Market and some of the best bars, restaurants, and shops in Los Angeles. Close to 101 freeways, downtown, and a short drive over the hill to West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Amazing location - walk to shops, farmer's market, Trader Joe's and restaurants on Ventura. Light, bright and spacious unit with lots of windows.