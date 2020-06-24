All apartments in Los Angeles
1204 BEVERWIL Drive

1204 Beverwil Drive
Location

1204 Beverwil Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Beverlywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 4BR+Family Room, 3.5BA Traditional for lease in prime Beverly Hills Adj. neighborhood. Enjoy the elegance of a gracious entry leading to a bright spacious living room with fireplace, large family room with bar area and fireplace, formal dining room, updated gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and adjacent breakfast nook. Lower level also includes ensuite guest room/maid's quarters and laundry room. Upstairs features east views with 3 bedrooms + bonus/office/study and 2 bathrooms including romantic master suite with gorgeous master bath that boasts deep soaking tub and huge steam shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Backyard includes open patio, sprawling grassy yard and fire pit, ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Newly refinished hardwood floors, dual zone central HVAC, new paint and carpet, abundant storage, detached garage and ample driveway parking. Conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City, Mr. C Hotel and Pico/Beverly shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 BEVERWIL Drive have any available units?
1204 BEVERWIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 BEVERWIL Drive have?
Some of 1204 BEVERWIL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 BEVERWIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1204 BEVERWIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 BEVERWIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1204 BEVERWIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1204 BEVERWIL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1204 BEVERWIL Drive offers parking.
Does 1204 BEVERWIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 BEVERWIL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 BEVERWIL Drive have a pool?
No, 1204 BEVERWIL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1204 BEVERWIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 1204 BEVERWIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 BEVERWIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 BEVERWIL Drive has units with dishwashers.
