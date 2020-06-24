1204 BEVERWIL Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated 4BR+Family Room, 3.5BA Traditional for lease in prime Beverly Hills Adj. neighborhood. Enjoy the elegance of a gracious entry leading to a bright spacious living room with fireplace, large family room with bar area and fireplace, formal dining room, updated gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and adjacent breakfast nook. Lower level also includes ensuite guest room/maid's quarters and laundry room. Upstairs features east views with 3 bedrooms + bonus/office/study and 2 bathrooms including romantic master suite with gorgeous master bath that boasts deep soaking tub and huge steam shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Backyard includes open patio, sprawling grassy yard and fire pit, ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Newly refinished hardwood floors, dual zone central HVAC, new paint and carpet, abundant storage, detached garage and ample driveway parking. Conveniently close to Beverly Hills, Century City, Mr. C Hotel and Pico/Beverly shops.