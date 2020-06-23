1203 Wilcox

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access media room

Located the heart of Hollywoods Media District, close to West Hollywood, restaurants, shopping, theaters, & clubs, in a controlled access (keyed entry) courtyard complex with old world flavor.



This unit has all appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, built in Microwave, Toaster, Coffee Maker, Electric Teapot, as well as A/C, WiFi & WEEKLY Linen Change. It also features a kitchen skylight, granite counters, hardwood floors throughout (slate in the bath), on site laundry room, cable television and CD player.



Utilities are entirely included. NO hidden charges, fees or uploads.



Parking is street parking, and as Ive experienced, other than on street cleaning days (Monday and Tuesday on alternating sides between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM), there is usually a space available close to the building.



***In deference to those with sensitivities, this is a No Smoking/No Pets Unit. Smoking is permitted outside the unit, of course***



My goal is to assure that your experience with me is a positive one, and I ask only that you treat the property and fellow guests with the respect and consideration you would expect for yourself. Many of my guests are repeat customers, which is the finest kind of reference! I wear all the hats, i.e., owner, cleaner, handyman, banker, bookkeeper, and customer service. My phone is always on and if Im awake, I answer it!