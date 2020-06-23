All apartments in Los Angeles
1203 Wilcox

1203 N Wilcox Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1203 N Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
Located the heart of Hollywoods Media District, close to West Hollywood, restaurants, shopping, theaters, & clubs, in a controlled access (keyed entry) courtyard complex with old world flavor.

This unit has all appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, built in Microwave, Toaster, Coffee Maker, Electric Teapot, as well as A/C, WiFi & WEEKLY Linen Change. It also features a kitchen skylight, granite counters, hardwood floors throughout (slate in the bath), on site laundry room, cable television and CD player.

Utilities are entirely included. NO hidden charges, fees or uploads.

Parking is street parking, and as Ive experienced, other than on street cleaning days (Monday and Tuesday on alternating sides between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM), there is usually a space available close to the building.

***In deference to those with sensitivities, this is a No Smoking/No Pets Unit. Smoking is permitted outside the unit, of course***

My goal is to assure that your experience with me is a positive one, and I ask only that you treat the property and fellow guests with the respect and consideration you would expect for yourself. Many of my guests are repeat customers, which is the finest kind of reference! I wear all the hats, i.e., owner, cleaner, handyman, banker, bookkeeper, and customer service. My phone is always on and if Im awake, I answer it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Wilcox have any available units?
1203 Wilcox doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Wilcox have?
Some of 1203 Wilcox's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Wilcox currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Wilcox is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Wilcox pet-friendly?
No, 1203 Wilcox is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1203 Wilcox offer parking?
Yes, 1203 Wilcox offers parking.
Does 1203 Wilcox have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Wilcox does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Wilcox have a pool?
No, 1203 Wilcox does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Wilcox have accessible units?
No, 1203 Wilcox does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Wilcox have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Wilcox does not have units with dishwashers.
