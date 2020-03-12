All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

12021 Guerin Street

12021 Guerin Street · (818) 414-6605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12021 Guerin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
A rare 3 bedroom/2.5 bath ground floor unit with a fabulous layout and large wrap around patio. No other condo like this on the market. Features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, huge gourmet kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space, and stainless steel Viking appliances. The living room, dining area, and 2 bedrooms all open to this private patio that surrounds the entire south side of the home.The master suite features 2 walk in closets and a spacious and elegant master bath. The ultimate in luxury living! Security building with an open courtyard-convenient Fitness room/Gym, Located in one of the best Studio City neighborhoods. Close to Carpenter community charter school, CBS studios, farmers market, Trader Joe's, shops and restaurants. All around Great unit! Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12021 Guerin Street have any available units?
12021 Guerin Street has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12021 Guerin Street have?
Some of 12021 Guerin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12021 Guerin Street currently offering any rent specials?
12021 Guerin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12021 Guerin Street pet-friendly?
No, 12021 Guerin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12021 Guerin Street offer parking?
Yes, 12021 Guerin Street does offer parking.
Does 12021 Guerin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12021 Guerin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12021 Guerin Street have a pool?
No, 12021 Guerin Street does not have a pool.
Does 12021 Guerin Street have accessible units?
No, 12021 Guerin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12021 Guerin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12021 Guerin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
