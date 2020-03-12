12021 Guerin Street

Amenities

A rare 3 bedroom/2.5 bath ground floor unit with a fabulous layout and large wrap around patio. No other condo like this on the market. Features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, huge gourmet kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space, and stainless steel Viking appliances. The living room, dining area, and 2 bedrooms all open to this private patio that surrounds the entire south side of the home.The master suite features 2 walk in closets and a spacious and elegant master bath. The ultimate in luxury living! Security building with an open courtyard-convenient Fitness room/Gym, Located in one of the best Studio City neighborhoods. Close to Carpenter community charter school, CBS studios, farmers market, Trader Joe's, shops and restaurants. All around Great unit! Available immediately.