Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

12020 GUERIN Street

12020 Guerin Street · No Longer Available
Location

12020 Guerin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
TOP FLOOR unit tucked away in one of the best pockets of Studio City! Rear-facing penthouse unit located in the highly desirable Studio Villas West condominium building. This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath condo offers over 1,600 square feet of luxury living. High ceilings and rich wood floors grace the open living spaces. The kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful custom backsplash. The living room has an eye-catching fireplace and opens to a sizable balcony overlooking the neighborhood and perfect for outdoor grilling or dining. The master suite is beautifully designed with dual closets and a grand master bath with separate shower and tub, dual sink vanity, and skylights. Additional features include security system with cameras in common areas, exercise room, subterranean parking, and additional storage. Located in Carpenter School District, across the street from CBS/Radford Studios and around the corner from the bustling Farmer's Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12020 GUERIN Street have any available units?
12020 GUERIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12020 GUERIN Street have?
Some of 12020 GUERIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12020 GUERIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
12020 GUERIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12020 GUERIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 12020 GUERIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12020 GUERIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 12020 GUERIN Street offers parking.
Does 12020 GUERIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12020 GUERIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12020 GUERIN Street have a pool?
No, 12020 GUERIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 12020 GUERIN Street have accessible units?
No, 12020 GUERIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12020 GUERIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12020 GUERIN Street has units with dishwashers.
