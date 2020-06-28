12020 GUERIN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking bbq/grill

TOP FLOOR unit tucked away in one of the best pockets of Studio City! Rear-facing penthouse unit located in the highly desirable Studio Villas West condominium building. This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath condo offers over 1,600 square feet of luxury living. High ceilings and rich wood floors grace the open living spaces. The kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful custom backsplash. The living room has an eye-catching fireplace and opens to a sizable balcony overlooking the neighborhood and perfect for outdoor grilling or dining. The master suite is beautifully designed with dual closets and a grand master bath with separate shower and tub, dual sink vanity, and skylights. Additional features include security system with cameras in common areas, exercise room, subterranean parking, and additional storage. Located in Carpenter School District, across the street from CBS/Radford Studios and around the corner from the bustling Farmer's Market.