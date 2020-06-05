12012 Mitchell Avenue

Amenities

Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment in a well-maintained 8 unit building in a prime location of Mar Vista. HARDWOOD FLOORS (NO CARPET) and window blinds throughout, Kitchen with tiled worktops, Fridge, NEW Stove (coming soon) and LOTS of cabinet space. The bedroom is very spacious with plenty of closet space. Additional closet space in the hallway. The Bathroom is tiled with a shower above the bath with a glass sliding door. Laundry on site. 1 assigned car parking space. NO PETS. No Smoking. Owner pays for Water, Trash and Gardener. Move in ready.