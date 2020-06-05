All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12012 Mitchell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12012 Mitchell Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12012 Mitchell Avenue

12012 Mitchell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12012 Mitchell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment in a well-maintained 8 unit building in a prime location of Mar Vista. HARDWOOD FLOORS (NO CARPET) and window blinds throughout, Kitchen with tiled worktops, Fridge, NEW Stove (coming soon) and LOTS of cabinet space. The bedroom is very spacious with plenty of closet space. Additional closet space in the hallway. The Bathroom is tiled with a shower above the bath with a glass sliding door. Laundry on site. 1 assigned car parking space. NO PETS. No Smoking. Owner pays for Water, Trash and Gardener. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12012 Mitchell Avenue have any available units?
12012 Mitchell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12012 Mitchell Avenue have?
Some of 12012 Mitchell Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12012 Mitchell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12012 Mitchell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12012 Mitchell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12012 Mitchell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12012 Mitchell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12012 Mitchell Avenue offers parking.
Does 12012 Mitchell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12012 Mitchell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12012 Mitchell Avenue have a pool?
No, 12012 Mitchell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12012 Mitchell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12012 Mitchell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12012 Mitchell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12012 Mitchell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College