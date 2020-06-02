1201 S Catalina Street 1/2

Amenities

A mid-Wilshire Lease Debut! Located in a sought after area in Los Angeles resides a fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with 1,300-SqFt of living space and 1 -assigned parking space located in back of the building. Inside the unit features a bright open floor-plan with glossy laminate flooring, crown and baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings equipped with recessed lighting, central AC, plenty of storage space, along with a laundry area. Enjoy cooking in the cozy kitchen that has a nice granite countertop, as well as beautiful cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are well lit, and the bedrooms are spacious offering large closets. This unit is located in a prime location close to super markets, restaurants, less than 7 miles from Downtown LA, Korea Town and Hollywood!