Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

1201 S Catalina Street 1/2

1201 South Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A mid-Wilshire Lease Debut! Located in a sought after area in Los Angeles resides a fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with 1,300-SqFt of living space and 1 -assigned parking space located in back of the building. Inside the unit features a bright open floor-plan with glossy laminate flooring, crown and baseboard moldings, smooth ceilings equipped with recessed lighting, central AC, plenty of storage space, along with a laundry area. Enjoy cooking in the cozy kitchen that has a nice granite countertop, as well as beautiful cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are well lit, and the bedrooms are spacious offering large closets. This unit is located in a prime location close to super markets, restaurants, less than 7 miles from Downtown LA, Korea Town and Hollywood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 have any available units?
1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 have?
Some of 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 offers parking.
Does 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 have a pool?
No, 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 S Catalina Street 1/2 has units with dishwashers.

