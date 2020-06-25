1201 North GARBO Lane

Amenities

This luxury home in the gated Hollywood Colony is a rare townhouse completely detached with windows on all four sides. Built in 2013, this 3BR/4BA house has a spacious tri-level floorplan featuring soaring 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and solar panels. The current owners completely renovated their large roof deck, which is great for entertaining with a built-in kitchen featuring a grille, refrigerator, sink and dishwasher. The first floor has direct entry from the private two-car garage into a welcoming foyer and a guest bedroom suite with a full bathroom. The second floor has a large living room that opens into the kitchen and dining area. A powder room is conveniently located by the stairs to the third floor, where two more bedroom suites and the laundry are found. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and huge bathroom with a shower featuring dual fixtures. This modern home is close to shops, restaurants & nightlife on Santa Monica Blvd & Highland Ave.