All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1201 North GARBO Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1201 North GARBO Lane
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

1201 North GARBO Lane

1201 N Garbo Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1201 N Garbo Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This luxury home in the gated Hollywood Colony is a rare townhouse completely detached with windows on all four sides. Built in 2013, this 3BR/4BA house has a spacious tri-level floorplan featuring soaring 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and solar panels. The current owners completely renovated their large roof deck, which is great for entertaining with a built-in kitchen featuring a grille, refrigerator, sink and dishwasher. The first floor has direct entry from the private two-car garage into a welcoming foyer and a guest bedroom suite with a full bathroom. The second floor has a large living room that opens into the kitchen and dining area. A powder room is conveniently located by the stairs to the third floor, where two more bedroom suites and the laundry are found. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and huge bathroom with a shower featuring dual fixtures. This modern home is close to shops, restaurants & nightlife on Santa Monica Blvd & Highland Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 North GARBO Lane have any available units?
1201 North GARBO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 North GARBO Lane have?
Some of 1201 North GARBO Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 North GARBO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1201 North GARBO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 North GARBO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1201 North GARBO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1201 North GARBO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1201 North GARBO Lane offers parking.
Does 1201 North GARBO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 North GARBO Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 North GARBO Lane have a pool?
No, 1201 North GARBO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1201 North GARBO Lane have accessible units?
No, 1201 North GARBO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 North GARBO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 North GARBO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College