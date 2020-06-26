1201 North BEVERLY GLEN

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Incredibly Spacious at nearly 3000 SQ FT , This is a Three Story Home is located in the highly Prestigious 90077 Zip Code. This Sophisticated Split Level Floor Plan Features 4 Bedrooms and 4 Baths with an Expensive den that Opens to a beautifully enclosed Glass Terrace Seating area. Formal Living Showcases a stunning modern fireplace and wet bar highlighted by dramatic cathedral Ceilings. The Ample kitchen is appointed with Stainless Appliances Open to multiple deck and Patio areas, You have Options while entertaining and a perfect place to dine Al Fresco. Beautiful Lease . Master suite boasts a separate Fireplace and its own private Patio. Each bedroom is spacious state complete with walk-in-closet. Perfect for Short term Lease or Long Term Lease. Please call me if you need Furnish Price will be Higher. Perfect for Vacation Home. You have Circular drive allows for up to 9 Car Parking.