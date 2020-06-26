All apartments in Los Angeles
1201 North BEVERLY GLEN
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

1201 North BEVERLY GLEN

1201 North Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1201 North Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Incredibly Spacious at nearly 3000 SQ FT , This is a Three Story Home is located in the highly Prestigious 90077 Zip Code. This Sophisticated Split Level Floor Plan Features 4 Bedrooms and 4 Baths with an Expensive den that Opens to a beautifully enclosed Glass Terrace Seating area. Formal Living Showcases a stunning modern fireplace and wet bar highlighted by dramatic cathedral Ceilings. The Ample kitchen is appointed with Stainless Appliances Open to multiple deck and Patio areas, You have Options while entertaining and a perfect place to dine Al Fresco. Beautiful Lease . Master suite boasts a separate Fireplace and its own private Patio. Each bedroom is spacious state complete with walk-in-closet. Perfect for Short term Lease or Long Term Lease. Please call me if you need Furnish Price will be Higher. Perfect for Vacation Home. You have Circular drive allows for up to 9 Car Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN have any available units?
1201 North BEVERLY GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN have?
Some of 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
1201 North BEVERLY GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN offers parking.
Does 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN have a pool?
No, 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN does not have a pool.
Does 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN have accessible units?
No, 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 North BEVERLY GLEN does not have units with dishwashers.
