All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1201 LAS PULGAS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1201 LAS PULGAS Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1201 LAS PULGAS Road

1201 N Las Pulgas Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1201 N Las Pulgas Road, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Perched on a small knoll above the street, this classic Palisades home is filled with charm and character,~and is~truly captivating.~Offering 4 large bedrooms and an open floor plan, it can fit~most any needs.~ Stepping inside, you will immediately notice the high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and casual indoor/outdoor flow. The master bedroom is enormous and perfectly positioned in the back of the home, opening to the backyard. It has a cozy fireplace, very large walk-in closet and large bathroom with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen is open and flows to the living and dining area. Soak in the serene ocean views and spectacular sunsets while in the sparkling pool and relaxing spa. Located in the desirable Marquez Elementary School area. Enjoy the world-renowned Palisades lifestyle, only minutes from the beach and new Palisades Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 LAS PULGAS Road have any available units?
1201 LAS PULGAS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 LAS PULGAS Road have?
Some of 1201 LAS PULGAS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 LAS PULGAS Road currently offering any rent specials?
1201 LAS PULGAS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 LAS PULGAS Road pet-friendly?
No, 1201 LAS PULGAS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1201 LAS PULGAS Road offer parking?
Yes, 1201 LAS PULGAS Road offers parking.
Does 1201 LAS PULGAS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 LAS PULGAS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 LAS PULGAS Road have a pool?
Yes, 1201 LAS PULGAS Road has a pool.
Does 1201 LAS PULGAS Road have accessible units?
No, 1201 LAS PULGAS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 LAS PULGAS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 LAS PULGAS Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College