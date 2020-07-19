1201 LAS PULGAS Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Perched on a small knoll above the street, this classic Palisades home is filled with charm and character,~and is~truly captivating.~Offering 4 large bedrooms and an open floor plan, it can fit~most any needs.~ Stepping inside, you will immediately notice the high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and casual indoor/outdoor flow. The master bedroom is enormous and perfectly positioned in the back of the home, opening to the backyard. It has a cozy fireplace, very large walk-in closet and large bathroom with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Perfect for entertaining, the kitchen is open and flows to the living and dining area. Soak in the serene ocean views and spectacular sunsets while in the sparkling pool and relaxing spa. Located in the desirable Marquez Elementary School area. Enjoy the world-renowned Palisades lifestyle, only minutes from the beach and new Palisades Village.