1200 West AVENUE 37
Last updated May 31 2019

1200 West AVENUE 37

1200 West Avenue 37 · No Longer Available
Location

1200 West Avenue 37, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
From sprawling, tree-shaded yard to eat-in kitchen, generous living and dining rooms, big family room and party-sized patio, this Mid-Century split-level home is all about room. Set on a Mount Washington hilltop in Northeast Los Angeles, it's a great find. The flowing main level is filled with light, windows and panoramic views of the San Gabriel Mountains. The living and dining rooms encircle a double-sided fireplace, creating both connection and separation. The open kitchen area is an ideal setting for quick snacks and family meals. When it's time for privacy and quiet, head up the fan-shaped steps to the master suite with a fireplace and luxurious bath. Up a short flight of stairs are two more bedrooms that share a bath. Set on a friendly street that holds an annual block party, the home is served by award-winning Mount Washington Elementary School. It's minutes from DTLA and Pasadena, with easy freeway access and a Metro Gold Line station to the rest of Greater LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 West AVENUE 37 have any available units?
1200 West AVENUE 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 West AVENUE 37 have?
Some of 1200 West AVENUE 37's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 West AVENUE 37 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 West AVENUE 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 West AVENUE 37 pet-friendly?
No, 1200 West AVENUE 37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1200 West AVENUE 37 offer parking?
Yes, 1200 West AVENUE 37 offers parking.
Does 1200 West AVENUE 37 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 West AVENUE 37 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 West AVENUE 37 have a pool?
No, 1200 West AVENUE 37 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 West AVENUE 37 have accessible units?
No, 1200 West AVENUE 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 West AVENUE 37 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 West AVENUE 37 has units with dishwashers.
