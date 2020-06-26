1200 West AVENUE 37

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

From sprawling, tree-shaded yard to eat-in kitchen, generous living and dining rooms, big family room and party-sized patio, this Mid-Century split-level home is all about room. Set on a Mount Washington hilltop in Northeast Los Angeles, it's a great find. The flowing main level is filled with light, windows and panoramic views of the San Gabriel Mountains. The living and dining rooms encircle a double-sided fireplace, creating both connection and separation. The open kitchen area is an ideal setting for quick snacks and family meals. When it's time for privacy and quiet, head up the fan-shaped steps to the master suite with a fireplace and luxurious bath. Up a short flight of stairs are two more bedrooms that share a bath. Set on a friendly street that holds an annual block party, the home is served by award-winning Mount Washington Elementary School. It's minutes from DTLA and Pasadena, with easy freeway access and a Metro Gold Line station to the rest of Greater LA.