A Spanish charmer with many original details! This light and bright home features high barreled ceilings and arched windows throughout the generously sized family room. The formal dining room leads to a large kitchen with original floor to ceiling shaker cabinets that allows for an abundance of storage. A spacious master bedroom opens directly to a backyard retreat with plenty of room to lounge by the sparkling pool or relax in the patio area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1200 MASSELIN Avenue have any available units?
1200 MASSELIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.