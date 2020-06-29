All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1200 MASSELIN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1200 MASSELIN Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:30 PM

1200 MASSELIN Avenue

1200 Masselin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1200 Masselin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
A Spanish charmer with many original details! This light and bright home features high barreled ceilings and arched windows throughout the generously sized family room. The formal dining room leads to a large kitchen with original floor to ceiling shaker cabinets that allows for an abundance of storage. A spacious master bedroom opens directly to a backyard retreat with plenty of room to lounge by the sparkling pool or relax in the patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 MASSELIN Avenue have any available units?
1200 MASSELIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 MASSELIN Avenue have?
Some of 1200 MASSELIN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 MASSELIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1200 MASSELIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 MASSELIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1200 MASSELIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1200 MASSELIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1200 MASSELIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1200 MASSELIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 MASSELIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 MASSELIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1200 MASSELIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 1200 MASSELIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1200 MASSELIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 MASSELIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 MASSELIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College