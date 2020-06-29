1200 MASSELIN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

A Spanish charmer with many original details! This light and bright home features high barreled ceilings and arched windows throughout the generously sized family room. The formal dining room leads to a large kitchen with original floor to ceiling shaker cabinets that allows for an abundance of storage. A spacious master bedroom opens directly to a backyard retreat with plenty of room to lounge by the sparkling pool or relax in the patio area.