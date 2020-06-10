All apartments in Los Angeles
11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane

11993 Brentridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11993 Brentridge Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Set amidst lush landscaping offering the utmost privacy, this exceptional tennis court estate sits on a quiet culdesac w/ only a few homes on the street in prime Brentwood. Boasting nearly 4,600 SQF of luxurious living space on just under a 1/2 acre lot. Enter through a formal entryway & find yourself in the grand formal living room w/ soaring ceilings, wide-plank hardwood floors w/ elegant leaded glass windows throughout. This beautiful Tudor style home features a gourmet chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area w/, elegant dining room, family room w/a wet bar & French doors leading to the courtyard. The large Master suite features spacious dual his/hers bathrooms & closets, luxurious seating area w/ a fireplace. The private & serene backyard features a swimmer's pool, spa, sauna, views of the Getty and canyons, a 3-car garage & guest spaces. This is a rare opportunity to own a coveted estate minutes from the best schools shops, & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane have any available units?
11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane have?
Some of 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane offers parking.
Does 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane has a pool.
Does 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane have accessible units?
No, 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane has units with dishwashers.
