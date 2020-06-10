11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Set amidst lush landscaping offering the utmost privacy, this exceptional tennis court estate sits on a quiet culdesac w/ only a few homes on the street in prime Brentwood. Boasting nearly 4,600 SQF of luxurious living space on just under a 1/2 acre lot. Enter through a formal entryway & find yourself in the grand formal living room w/ soaring ceilings, wide-plank hardwood floors w/ elegant leaded glass windows throughout. This beautiful Tudor style home features a gourmet chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area w/, elegant dining room, family room w/a wet bar & French doors leading to the courtyard. The large Master suite features spacious dual his/hers bathrooms & closets, luxurious seating area w/ a fireplace. The private & serene backyard features a swimmer's pool, spa, sauna, views of the Getty and canyons, a 3-car garage & guest spaces. This is a rare opportunity to own a coveted estate minutes from the best schools shops, & restaurants.