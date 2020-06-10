11993 BRENTRIDGE Lane

Amenities
Set amidst lush landscaping offering the utmost privacy, this exceptional tennis court estate sits on a quiet culdesac w/ only a few homes on the street in prime Brentwood. Boasting nearly 4,600 SQF of luxurious living space on just under a 1/2 acre lot. Enter through a formal entryway & find yourself in the grand formal living room w/ soaring ceilings, wide-plank hardwood floors w/ elegant leaded glass windows throughout. This beautiful Tudor style home features a gourmet chef's kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast area w/, elegant dining room, family room w/a wet bar & French doors leading to the courtyard. The large Master suite features spacious dual his/hers bathrooms & closets, luxurious seating area w/ a fireplace. The private & serene backyard features a swimmer's pool, spa, sauna, views of the Getty and canyons, a 3-car garage & guest spaces. This is a rare opportunity to own a coveted estate minutes from the best schools shops, & restaurants.