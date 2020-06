Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Must see - a complete high-quality remodel! Furnished unit with new wood flooring, patio, recessed lighting, modern kitchen, custom paint, new bathroom tile and vanity and more! Water is paid, tenant pays gas & electric. 1 year lease. No pets.Easy street parking.

6 months lease is possible for $1995 mo.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.