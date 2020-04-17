Amenities

11970 Montana Ave. #310 Available 07/10/20 Coming Soon! Beautiful Two Bed and Two Bath Condo (2+2) - Coming Soon! Beautiful Two Bed and Two Bath Condo (2+2)



"Villa Montana, offers spacious units with great layouts & large balconies. Walking distance to many Brentwood restaurants, shops & only a short ride from the beach."



Amenities include controlled access, a pool, spa, clubhouse, exercise room and sauna.



Please reach out to Katya at katya.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or call 424-777-9848 ext 102



-Broker License: 01924661



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845285)