Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

11970 Montana Ave. #310

11970 Montana Avenue · (424) 888-6445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11970 Montana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11970 Montana Ave. #310 · Avail. Jul 10

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
11970 Montana Ave. #310 Available 07/10/20 Coming Soon! Beautiful Two Bed and Two Bath Condo (2+2) - Coming Soon! Beautiful Two Bed and Two Bath Condo (2+2)

"Villa Montana, offers spacious units with great layouts & large balconies. Walking distance to many Brentwood restaurants, shops & only a short ride from the beach."

Amenities include controlled access, a pool, spa, clubhouse, exercise room and sauna.

Please reach out to Katya at katya.hawkmgmt@gmail.com, or call 424-777-9848 ext 102

-Broker License: 01924661

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11970 Montana Ave. #310 have any available units?
11970 Montana Ave. #310 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11970 Montana Ave. #310 have?
Some of 11970 Montana Ave. #310's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11970 Montana Ave. #310 currently offering any rent specials?
11970 Montana Ave. #310 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11970 Montana Ave. #310 pet-friendly?
No, 11970 Montana Ave. #310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11970 Montana Ave. #310 offer parking?
No, 11970 Montana Ave. #310 does not offer parking.
Does 11970 Montana Ave. #310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11970 Montana Ave. #310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11970 Montana Ave. #310 have a pool?
Yes, 11970 Montana Ave. #310 has a pool.
Does 11970 Montana Ave. #310 have accessible units?
No, 11970 Montana Ave. #310 does not have accessible units.
Does 11970 Montana Ave. #310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11970 Montana Ave. #310 does not have units with dishwashers.
