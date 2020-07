11961 MONTANA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage

SOUTH OF SAN VICENTE BLVD, WEST OF BARRINGTON, EAST OF BUNDY.VERY BRIGHT & CHEERFUL TOP FLOOR FRONT UNIT IN THE HEART OF BRENTWOOD. HIGH CEILINGS, SKY-LIGHTS, RECESSED LIGHTS. NEW MAPLE FLOORING IN LIVING & DINNING ROOM W/FIREPLACE OPENS TO LARGE BALCONY. TWO BEDROOMS PLUS TWO FULL BATHS, NO COMMON WALLS IN BETWEEN. DOUBLE PANED WINDOWS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN. REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, STOVE, OVEN, MICROWAVE AND WASHER-DRYER INCLUDED. WELL MAINTAINED SECURITY COURTYARD COMPLEX, SXS PARKING, EXERCISE ROOM. WALK TO SHOPS & RESTAURANTS ON SAN VICENTE BLVD. TWO BLOCKS FROM BRENTWOOD COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE AND FARMERS MARKET. EASY ACCESS TO 405 & 10 FREEWAYS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT THROUGH LISTING AGENT.