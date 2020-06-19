All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

11955 Kling Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious Two Story Two Bed Two Bath Condominium in an Excellent Local! - Now available for showing. . .Beautifully renovated two Bedroom two bath well maintained Condominium in an excellent local. Minutes away from Gelsons, the 101 freeway and Westfield Shopping Center. This two story corner unit has lovely high ceilings giving a spacious feel throughout.

Includes: New wood flooring ceramic tile floors, fresh two tone paint, wet bar, cozy fire place, central heat and air. Full kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, stove and washer dryer hook up in attached garage. Excellent closet space in both the master and second bedrooms. Private patio and community pool and spa. Located in the Colfax Charter School district.

Please call or text Kelly at (760) 861-8730 cell to schedule a showing or for

*One year lease required

*Renters liability insurance required

*Sorry no pets

(RLNE4961602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11955 Kling Street have any available units?
11955 Kling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11955 Kling Street have?
Some of 11955 Kling Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11955 Kling Street currently offering any rent specials?
11955 Kling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11955 Kling Street pet-friendly?
No, 11955 Kling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11955 Kling Street offer parking?
Yes, 11955 Kling Street offers parking.
Does 11955 Kling Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11955 Kling Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11955 Kling Street have a pool?
Yes, 11955 Kling Street has a pool.
Does 11955 Kling Street have accessible units?
No, 11955 Kling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11955 Kling Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11955 Kling Street has units with dishwashers.
