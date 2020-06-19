11955 Kling Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious Two Story Two Bed Two Bath Condominium in an Excellent Local! - Now available for showing. . .Beautifully renovated two Bedroom two bath well maintained Condominium in an excellent local. Minutes away from Gelsons, the 101 freeway and Westfield Shopping Center. This two story corner unit has lovely high ceilings giving a spacious feel throughout.



Includes: New wood flooring ceramic tile floors, fresh two tone paint, wet bar, cozy fire place, central heat and air. Full kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwasher, stove and washer dryer hook up in attached garage. Excellent closet space in both the master and second bedrooms. Private patio and community pool and spa. Located in the Colfax Charter School district.



Please call or text Kelly at (760) 861-8730 cell to schedule a showing or for



*One year lease required



*Renters liability insurance required



*Sorry no pets



(RLNE4961602)