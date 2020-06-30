11952 Collins Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this gorgeous single story newly remodeled home with a detached Guest House!! Located in one of the HOTTEST and most desirable cities in the Valley, which is completely re imagined with all the finest finishes and amenities one can desire… This modern architectural home is truly a masterpiece designed to compliment the L.A lifestyle. Taken down to the studs, this magnificent property boasts high ceilings, an oversized master retreat, open floor concept main living area perfectly designed for entertaining, with Calcutta Counter tops, high-end appliances and a large Island suitable for intimate or large gatherings. Also included, is a state of the art ADU/ Guesthouse, built with the same quality, finishes and attention to detail and space maximization in order to enhance and showcase the custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, and full bath. This unique offering totaling 4bed, 3Bath, and over 2000SQFT have been designed with the utmost care and attention to detail which is sure to wow the most sophisticated & savviest enthusiasts of all! Long drive way that is private and gated perfect for 2-3 cars, Boat or RV parking! Close to all shoppings, Restaurants, and Malls. Short distance to Ventura Blvd, and Minutes away from several FWY’s. Also available for Purchase!