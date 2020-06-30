All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:42 PM

11952 Collins Street

11952 Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

11952 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this gorgeous single story newly remodeled home with a detached Guest House!! Located in one of the HOTTEST and most desirable cities in the Valley, which is completely re imagined with all the finest finishes and amenities one can desire… This modern architectural home is truly a masterpiece designed to compliment the L.A lifestyle. Taken down to the studs, this magnificent property boasts high ceilings, an oversized master retreat, open floor concept main living area perfectly designed for entertaining, with Calcutta Counter tops, high-end appliances and a large Island suitable for intimate or large gatherings. Also included, is a state of the art ADU/ Guesthouse, built with the same quality, finishes and attention to detail and space maximization in order to enhance and showcase the custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, and full bath. This unique offering totaling 4bed, 3Bath, and over 2000SQFT have been designed with the utmost care and attention to detail which is sure to wow the most sophisticated & savviest enthusiasts of all! Long drive way that is private and gated perfect for 2-3 cars, Boat or RV parking! Close to all shoppings, Restaurants, and Malls. Short distance to Ventura Blvd, and Minutes away from several FWY’s. Also available for Purchase!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11952 Collins Street have any available units?
11952 Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11952 Collins Street have?
Some of 11952 Collins Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11952 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
11952 Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11952 Collins Street pet-friendly?
No, 11952 Collins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11952 Collins Street offer parking?
Yes, 11952 Collins Street offers parking.
Does 11952 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11952 Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11952 Collins Street have a pool?
No, 11952 Collins Street does not have a pool.
Does 11952 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 11952 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11952 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11952 Collins Street has units with dishwashers.

