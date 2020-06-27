1194 EXPOSITION Boulevard

Amenities

First month FREE USC off campus student housing special! Moving allowance too! Leases for August 1 move in. 1.5 blocks from Expo/Vermont Metro Station. 2 blocks from USC. Google street view is before complete remodel. Bungalow style building. New remodel. Three 2 bedroom 2 bathroom units. One 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. One parking spot per bedroom. Each bedroom has a full bath with a tub. New central air conditioning and heat. New kitchen. Dish washer, stove, refrigerator included. Washer & Dryer inside unit. Each unit has a front patio for hanging out or grilling. Environmentally conscious materials & landscaping. Water and trash paid for. Security gate & fenced. Complex is well lighted for safety. WiFi included. 6262428197. Leasing@MetWestPartners.com