Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

11939 Riverside Drive

11939 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11939 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
Welcome to this newer built classic New England Brownstone architecture home. Freshly painted throughout, this tri level luxury single family small lot detached homes, No shared walls. The forma living room with a fireplace. 3 Bedrooms including a spacious master suite, 2.5 bath, den /bonus room, laundry area & 2 car attached garage! A custom designed kitchen w/ European cabinetry, Caesar stone counters, a stainless steel French door refrigerator, commercial grade range, double door dishwasher and built-in microwave complement this spacious area that opens to a relaxing family room & a large dining area. The interior floor plans were created to showcase the natural lighting, high ceilings, wood porcelain title floors and glass railings. Other features include in-home washer and dryer and security alarm system. Exterior has landscaped walk ways, white picket fencing & private porches. The house is gated with an intercom controlled entrances. Centrally located in Valley Village, just a block from Starbucks and Gelson's Market, and minutes from renowned schools, shopping, dining, and farmers' market while offering convenient nearby access to Studio City, Universal City, North Hollywood and Burbank. Ultra-accessible to the 101, 134 and 405 freeways. A truly vibrant living environment awaits! NOTE: FURNITURE NOT INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11939 Riverside Drive have any available units?
11939 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11939 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 11939 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11939 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11939 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11939 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11939 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11939 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11939 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 11939 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11939 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11939 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 11939 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11939 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 11939 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11939 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11939 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
