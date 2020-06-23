11939 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system garage

Welcome to this newer built classic New England Brownstone architecture home. Freshly painted throughout, this tri level luxury single family small lot detached homes, No shared walls. The forma living room with a fireplace. 3 Bedrooms including a spacious master suite, 2.5 bath, den /bonus room, laundry area & 2 car attached garage! A custom designed kitchen w/ European cabinetry, Caesar stone counters, a stainless steel French door refrigerator, commercial grade range, double door dishwasher and built-in microwave complement this spacious area that opens to a relaxing family room & a large dining area. The interior floor plans were created to showcase the natural lighting, high ceilings, wood porcelain title floors and glass railings. Other features include in-home washer and dryer and security alarm system. Exterior has landscaped walk ways, white picket fencing & private porches. The house is gated with an intercom controlled entrances. Centrally located in Valley Village, just a block from Starbucks and Gelson's Market, and minutes from renowned schools, shopping, dining, and farmers' market while offering convenient nearby access to Studio City, Universal City, North Hollywood and Burbank. Ultra-accessible to the 101, 134 and 405 freeways. A truly vibrant living environment awaits! NOTE: FURNITURE NOT INCLUDED.