11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Custom built & beautifully designed w/the finest quality, this exquisite Spanish is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a prestigious Brentwood neighborhood. Large home w/open floor plan where the scale offers a feeling of great volume yet provides a sense of warmth & comfort. Private oasis w/2-story beamed ceilings, views of the yard & open floor plan connecting the living, dining, family & bar areas. This home is an entertainer's delight! Spacious master suite w/cozy fireplace & huge spa-like bath. Indulge in a soaking tub, walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows & direct access to the unbelievable yard. Rarely found, the yard is a masterpiece! Full-sized lighted tennis court, pool/spa, outdoor seating, & built-in BBQ. Features 3-car garage, Juke Audio sound system w/built-in speakers throughout, high-end appliances, expansive & gated yard (perfect for dogs), gardener/pool services included & more. With features almost unheard of in this coveted area, indulge yourself in pure luxury!