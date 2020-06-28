All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive

11937 Brentwood Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11937 Brentwood Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Custom built & beautifully designed w/the finest quality, this exquisite Spanish is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a prestigious Brentwood neighborhood. Large home w/open floor plan where the scale offers a feeling of great volume yet provides a sense of warmth & comfort. Private oasis w/2-story beamed ceilings, views of the yard & open floor plan connecting the living, dining, family & bar areas. This home is an entertainer's delight! Spacious master suite w/cozy fireplace & huge spa-like bath. Indulge in a soaking tub, walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows & direct access to the unbelievable yard. Rarely found, the yard is a masterpiece! Full-sized lighted tennis court, pool/spa, outdoor seating, & built-in BBQ. Features 3-car garage, Juke Audio sound system w/built-in speakers throughout, high-end appliances, expansive & gated yard (perfect for dogs), gardener/pool services included & more. With features almost unheard of in this coveted area, indulge yourself in pure luxury!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive have any available units?
11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive have?
Some of 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive offers parking.
Does 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive has a pool.
Does 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11937 BRENTWOOD GROVE Drive has units with dishwashers.
