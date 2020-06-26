All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
11926 Hart Street
Last updated June 9 2019 at 4:14 PM

11926 Hart Street

11926 Hart Street · No Longer Available
Location

11926 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Living room, Kitchen and Dining room with a lot of cabinets. 2 car driveway with gated yard
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11926 Hart Street have any available units?
11926 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11926 Hart Street have?
Some of 11926 Hart Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11926 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
11926 Hart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11926 Hart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11926 Hart Street is pet friendly.
Does 11926 Hart Street offer parking?
Yes, 11926 Hart Street offers parking.
Does 11926 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11926 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11926 Hart Street have a pool?
No, 11926 Hart Street does not have a pool.
Does 11926 Hart Street have accessible units?
Yes, 11926 Hart Street has accessible units.
Does 11926 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11926 Hart Street has units with dishwashers.
