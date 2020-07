Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

Updated prime top floor corner unit in the heart of Brentwood! 11920 Dorothy features a front-facing balcony, large step-down living room, formal dining room, glass burning fireplace, updated kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. The master suite has a private balcony, updated bathroom with large walk-in closet. Take advantage of all Brentwood has to offer - moments away from some of the best shops, restaurants and cafes! Available now.