11911 Magnolia Boulevard W

Welcome to the heart and soul of Valley Village. This amazing complex is a 20 min walk from downtown NoHo Arts District, home of the best restaurants and entertainment The Valley has to offer. The prime location offers easy access to the 170, 134, and 101 freeways for seamless commutes through Los Angeles traffic. The entire unit has been completely remodeled from floor to ceiling. The kitchen has gorgeous real wood finished cabinetry, wine wrack, new appliances (gas stove top), and gorgeous countertops. The entire home has brand new recessed lighting throughout. In addition, you will have peace of mind knowing you have a brand new in-unit washer and dryer. The master bedroom has high vaulted ceilings with brand new recessed lighting. The breathtaking master bathroom is huge with a state of the art spa tub and stand up shower. The second bedroom has been completely remodeled and has its own hallway full bathroom. The complex has a clean pool, jacuzzi, and gym for your leisure. The complex prides itself on keeping its landscaping and botanical gardens presentable year round! If you are looking for resort living look no further! Rent includes gas and water.