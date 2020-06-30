All apartments in Los Angeles
11911 Magnolia Boulevard W

Location

11911 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
range
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Welcome to the heart and soul of Valley Village. This amazing complex is a 20 min walk from downtown NoHo Arts District, home of the best restaurants and entertainment The Valley has to offer. The prime location offers easy access to the 170, 134, and 101 freeways for seamless commutes through Los Angeles traffic. The entire unit has been completely remodeled from floor to ceiling. The kitchen has gorgeous real wood finished cabinetry, wine wrack, new appliances (gas stove top), and gorgeous countertops. The entire home has brand new recessed lighting throughout. In addition, you will have peace of mind knowing you have a brand new in-unit washer and dryer. The master bedroom has high vaulted ceilings with brand new recessed lighting. The breathtaking master bathroom is huge with a state of the art spa tub and stand up shower. The second bedroom has been completely remodeled and has its own hallway full bathroom. The complex has a clean pool, jacuzzi, and gym for your leisure. The complex prides itself on keeping its landscaping and botanical gardens presentable year round! If you are looking for resort living look no further! Rent includes gas and water.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Does 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W have any available units?
11911 Magnolia Boulevard W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W have?
Some of 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W currently offering any rent specials?
11911 Magnolia Boulevard W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W pet-friendly?
No, 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W offer parking?
No, 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W does not offer parking.
Does 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W have a pool?
Yes, 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W has a pool.
Does 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W have accessible units?
No, 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W does not have accessible units.
Does 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W have units with dishwashers?
No, 11911 Magnolia Boulevard W does not have units with dishwashers.

