11907 DARLINGTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Stunning, sunny, and spacious south front-facing residence with one common wall in boutique building. Beautiful hardwood floors, and a large living area with space for an office. An updated kitchen includes a breakfast bar, granite countertops, gas range, and an abundance of cupboard space. A granite fireplace, inside laundry, two ensuite master bedrooms with remodeled bathrooms, controlled access, security system, ample closet and storage space, and secure two-car parking and guest bathroom complete this offering. Close to Brentwood shops, restaurants and more.