Los Angeles, CA
11907 DARLINGTON Avenue
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

11907 DARLINGTON Avenue

11907 Darlington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11907 Darlington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Stunning, sunny, and spacious south front-facing residence with one common wall in boutique building. Beautiful hardwood floors, and a large living area with space for an office. An updated kitchen includes a breakfast bar, granite countertops, gas range, and an abundance of cupboard space. A granite fireplace, inside laundry, two ensuite master bedrooms with remodeled bathrooms, controlled access, security system, ample closet and storage space, and secure two-car parking and guest bathroom complete this offering. Close to Brentwood shops, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue have any available units?
11907 DARLINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11907 DARLINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11907 DARLINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
