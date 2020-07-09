11901 Laurelwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remarkable location near Los Angeles premier elementary school Carpenter, walking distance to Ventura Blvd. Studio City the area has a warm sense of community and only moments to shops, eateries and transport this townhome has all the elements for relaxing, Fully Furnished updated 2-bedroom, 3 bath, laundry and two car garage. The main bedroom has a walk- in closet with master bath., comfortable and easy living. Universal Studios Conveniently located to all. Balcony and outside deck which has nice views of the city. Phone, HOA, water, and televisions included, Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.