All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11901 Laurelwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11901 Laurelwood Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

11901 Laurelwood Drive

11901 Laurelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11901 Laurelwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remarkable location near Los Angeles premier elementary school Carpenter, walking distance to Ventura Blvd. Studio City the area has a warm sense of community and only moments to shops, eateries and transport this townhome has all the elements for relaxing, Fully Furnished updated 2-bedroom, 3 bath, laundry and two car garage. The main bedroom has a walk- in closet with master bath., comfortable and easy living. Universal Studios Conveniently located to all. Balcony and outside deck which has nice views of the city. Phone, HOA, water, and televisions included, Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11901 Laurelwood Drive have any available units?
11901 Laurelwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11901 Laurelwood Drive have?
Some of 11901 Laurelwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11901 Laurelwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11901 Laurelwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11901 Laurelwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11901 Laurelwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11901 Laurelwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11901 Laurelwood Drive offers parking.
Does 11901 Laurelwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11901 Laurelwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11901 Laurelwood Drive have a pool?
No, 11901 Laurelwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11901 Laurelwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 11901 Laurelwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11901 Laurelwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11901 Laurelwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College