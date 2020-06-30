11901 Goshen Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool

Spacious unit in 3 story elevator building in the heart of Brentwood. Walk to trendy shops and restaurants near San Vicente and Montana!.

Gorgeous spacious top floor remodel ~Laminates throughout, brand new kitchen & bathroom cabinets, quartz counter tops~glass back splash~ Stainless steel appliances ~ Fireplace~ balcony with city views!! Spacious unit in 3 story elevator building in the heart of Brentwood. Walk to trendy shops and restaurants near San Vicente and Montana!.



Amenities: Hardwood floors, Balcony / patio, Fireplace, Gated access/park, Elevator, Swimming Pool, On site laundry room, Hardwood floors, Balcony / patio, Fireplace, Gated acc.

Utilities: Water.

Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator.

Parking: 2

http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/2384/



IT490626 - IT49CW2384