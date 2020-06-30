All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11901 Goshen Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11901 Goshen Ave
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:50 AM

11901 Goshen Ave

11901 Goshen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11901 Goshen Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious unit in 3 story elevator building in the heart of Brentwood. Walk to trendy shops and restaurants near San Vicente and Montana!.
Gorgeous spacious top floor remodel ~Laminates throughout, brand new kitchen & bathroom cabinets, quartz counter tops~glass back splash~ Stainless steel appliances ~ Fireplace~ balcony with city views!! Spacious unit in 3 story elevator building in the heart of Brentwood. Walk to trendy shops and restaurants near San Vicente and Montana!.

Amenities: Hardwood floors, Balcony / patio, Fireplace, Gated access/park, Elevator, Swimming Pool, On site laundry room, Hardwood floors, Balcony / patio, Fireplace, Gated acc.
Utilities: Water.
Appliances: Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator.
Parking: 2
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/2384/

IT490626 - IT49CW2384

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11901 Goshen Ave have any available units?
11901 Goshen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11901 Goshen Ave have?
Some of 11901 Goshen Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11901 Goshen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11901 Goshen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11901 Goshen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11901 Goshen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11901 Goshen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11901 Goshen Ave offers parking.
Does 11901 Goshen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11901 Goshen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11901 Goshen Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11901 Goshen Ave has a pool.
Does 11901 Goshen Ave have accessible units?
No, 11901 Goshen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11901 Goshen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11901 Goshen Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College