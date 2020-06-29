11887 LUCILE Street

Amenities

Beautiful Del Rey/Culver City SFR home with huge pool and backyard. 3BD+3BA. Plus 1BD+1BA guest house. Over 2,300 SF with huge 11,500 SF lot. Hardwood floors. Vaulted ceilings. Wood-beamed, spacious family room with natural stone fireplace. Bright and open entertainer's kitchen with center island. Large master bedroom with views of the garden. Huge pool & backyard. 2 car garage with storage. Quiet, friendly, neighborhood. Near bike paths and Playa Vista. Fantastic home for a big family looking for tons of open space for play and activities. Walk to Playa Vista, Mar Vista or Culver City. Easy access to 405/90FWY. Bike to Ballona Creek bikepath. A great family home in a quiet neighborhood.