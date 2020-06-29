All apartments in Los Angeles
11887 LUCILE Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11887 LUCILE Street

11887 Lucile Street · No Longer Available
Location

11887 Lucile Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Del Rey/Culver City SFR home with huge pool and backyard. 3BD+3BA. Plus 1BD+1BA guest house. Over 2,300 SF with huge 11,500 SF lot. Hardwood floors. Vaulted ceilings. Wood-beamed, spacious family room with natural stone fireplace. Bright and open entertainer's kitchen with center island. Large master bedroom with views of the garden. Huge pool & backyard. 2 car garage with storage. Quiet, friendly, neighborhood. Near bike paths and Playa Vista. Fantastic home for a big family looking for tons of open space for play and activities. Walk to Playa Vista, Mar Vista or Culver City. Easy access to 405/90FWY. Bike to Ballona Creek bikepath. A great family home in a quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11887 LUCILE Street have any available units?
11887 LUCILE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11887 LUCILE Street have?
Some of 11887 LUCILE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11887 LUCILE Street currently offering any rent specials?
11887 LUCILE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11887 LUCILE Street pet-friendly?
No, 11887 LUCILE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11887 LUCILE Street offer parking?
Yes, 11887 LUCILE Street offers parking.
Does 11887 LUCILE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11887 LUCILE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11887 LUCILE Street have a pool?
Yes, 11887 LUCILE Street has a pool.
Does 11887 LUCILE Street have accessible units?
No, 11887 LUCILE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11887 LUCILE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11887 LUCILE Street has units with dishwashers.
