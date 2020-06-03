All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

11855 Laurelwood Drive

11855 Laurelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11855 Laurelwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
Showstopper, Studio City end unit townhome south of the Boulevard features 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms and is located around the corner from Carpenter Elementary. Private patio. Beautifully appointed with every imaginable upgrade including gleaming hardwood floors, ceasarstone counters, high ceilings, wet bar, skylights, balconies, custom wrought iron stairway and spa tub. Beautiful glass vessel sink accented by mosaic tile highlights the powder room. High quality cabinetry and built-ins throughout. True formal dining room. Open kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks the family room. Must see this fabulous Studio City townhome. Pictures are of a different unit that was the model for the development but same floor plan mirror image.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11855 Laurelwood Drive have any available units?
11855 Laurelwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11855 Laurelwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11855 Laurelwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11855 Laurelwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11855 Laurelwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11855 Laurelwood Drive offer parking?
No, 11855 Laurelwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11855 Laurelwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11855 Laurelwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11855 Laurelwood Drive have a pool?
No, 11855 Laurelwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11855 Laurelwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 11855 Laurelwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11855 Laurelwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11855 Laurelwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11855 Laurelwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11855 Laurelwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
