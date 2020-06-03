11855 Laurelwood Drive

Amenities

Showstopper, Studio City end unit townhome south of the Boulevard features 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms and is located around the corner from Carpenter Elementary. Private patio. Beautifully appointed with every imaginable upgrade including gleaming hardwood floors, ceasarstone counters, high ceilings, wet bar, skylights, balconies, custom wrought iron stairway and spa tub. Beautiful glass vessel sink accented by mosaic tile highlights the powder room. High quality cabinetry and built-ins throughout. True formal dining room. Open kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks the family room. Must see this fabulous Studio City townhome. Pictures are of a different unit that was the model for the development but same floor plan mirror image.