11852 Cedar Grove Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

About This Home is available now call to schedule a viewing

GATED COMMUNITY HOME BUILT IN 2005.2 STORY 4 BR, VERY QUIET NORTH EAST END UNIT WITH GREEN ARTIFICIAL TRUF IN THE FRONT YARD AND PAVERS IN THE SIDE/REAR, HIGH CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM WITH FORMAL DINING AREA COMBO WITH FIRE PLACE. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH TILED FLOOR & COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS APPLIANCES. BREAKFAST NOOK WITH TILED FLOOR & SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO YARD. FRONT ROOM WITH SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO YARD. FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS WITH TILED FLOOR & COUNTER TOPS. SPACIOUS MASTER WITH ITS OWN BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER, DUAL SINK, TILED FLOOR & COUNTER TOP & WALK-IN CLOSET. UPSTAIRS FULL BATH WITH TILED FLOOR & COUNTER TOP. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM BY 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. 20 MINUTES FROM BURBANK, LA CRESCENTA, NORTHRIDGE AND SANTA CLARITA. BLOCKS FROM HANSEN DAM AND EL CARISO PARKS.