11848 Kiowa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Penthouse located in the heart of Brentwood, just blocks to UCLA, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Features remodeled gourmet kitchen with top-of-line Viking stainless steel appliances atop granite counter & backsplash, open living room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, central air, hardwood floors, balcony, large master-suite with walk in closet, and stackable washer/dryer in unit. Access city views from the penthouse level mezzanine the perfect place to entertain. 2 secured tandem parking spaces included. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units!