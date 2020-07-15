All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11848 Kiowa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11848 Kiowa Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:10 PM

11848 Kiowa Avenue

11848 Kiowa Avenue · (310) 951-4381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

11848 Kiowa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH1 · Avail. now

$5,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Penthouse located in the heart of Brentwood, just blocks to UCLA, upscale shopping & trendy restaurants. Features remodeled gourmet kitchen with top-of-line Viking stainless steel appliances atop granite counter & backsplash, open living room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, central air, hardwood floors, balcony, large master-suite with walk in closet, and stackable washer/dryer in unit. Access city views from the penthouse level mezzanine the perfect place to entertain. 2 secured tandem parking spaces included. Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11848 Kiowa Avenue have any available units?
11848 Kiowa Avenue has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11848 Kiowa Avenue have?
Some of 11848 Kiowa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11848 Kiowa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11848 Kiowa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11848 Kiowa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11848 Kiowa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11848 Kiowa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11848 Kiowa Avenue offers parking.
Does 11848 Kiowa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11848 Kiowa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11848 Kiowa Avenue have a pool?
No, 11848 Kiowa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11848 Kiowa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11848 Kiowa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11848 Kiowa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11848 Kiowa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 11848 Kiowa Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity