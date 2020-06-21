All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
11848 Kiowa Ave 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11848 Kiowa Ave 106
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

11848 Kiowa Ave 106

11848 Kiowa Avenue · (323) 639-3006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11848 Kiowa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 106 · Avail. now

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Kiowa Terrace - Property Id: 153205

Beautiful Condo-Spec Apartment
Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliance and so much more!!!
The apartment comes with 2 parking spaces, huge open layout, stainless steel appliance, central air/heat. Granite Countertops, Balcony, In-unit Washer Dryer.

-Parking Included
-Central Air/Heat
-In-Unit Washer Dryer
-Small Private Luxury Community
-Fitness Center On-Site
-Large Spacious Unit
-3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath
-Hardwood Floors

Deposit equal to one month rent based on approved credit.
Credit score should be 670+
Income at least 3x's the rental amount
Move date within 20 days or less of application submission
Call:
Ernest
323-639-3006
CalBRE # 02034509

3 Bedroom, Luxury, Private Apartments, Centrally Located, Century City , Penthouse, Valley, Brentwood, Kiowa
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153205
Property Id 153205

(RLNE5811482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 have any available units?
11848 Kiowa Ave 106 has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 have?
Some of 11848 Kiowa Ave 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 currently offering any rent specials?
11848 Kiowa Ave 106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 is pet friendly.
Does 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 offer parking?
Yes, 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 does offer parking.
Does 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 have a pool?
No, 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 does not have a pool.
Does 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 have accessible units?
No, 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11848 Kiowa Ave 106 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College