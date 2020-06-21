11848 Kiowa Ave 106.

Amenities

Kiowa Terrace - Property Id: 153205



Beautiful Condo-Spec Apartment

Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliance and so much more!!!

The apartment comes with 2 parking spaces, huge open layout, stainless steel appliance, central air/heat. Granite Countertops, Balcony, In-unit Washer Dryer.



-Parking Included

-Central Air/Heat

-In-Unit Washer Dryer

-Small Private Luxury Community

-Fitness Center On-Site

-Large Spacious Unit

-3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath

-Hardwood Floors



Deposit equal to one month rent based on approved credit.

Credit score should be 670+

Income at least 3x's the rental amount

Move date within 20 days or less of application submission

Call:

Ernest

323-639-3006

CalBRE # 02034509



3 Bedroom, Luxury, Private Apartments, Centrally Located, Century City , Penthouse, Valley, Brentwood, Kiowa

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153205

