11840 Babbitt Avenue

Amenities
Granada Hills Charter High School District! Beautiful View Home Overlooking the San Fernando Valley. Elevated Property Above the Culdesac Street. Features Include; Step Down Family Room - New Floors Throughout "Wood Look" - New Recessed Lights - New Dual Pane Windows - Fully Remodeled Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Soft Close Drawers and Cabinetry, Dual Basin Sink w/ Stainless Faucet - Separate Formal Dining Room - Fireplace in Living Room - Double Door Entry into the Master Suite - Master Walk-In Closet w/ Built-in Shelves - Private Patio Deck Off the Master Bedroom - A Master Bathroom w/ Granite Counters, Picture Frame Mirrors, Double Sinks, Sit Down Shower Stall w/ Glass Door - Dual Pane Windows - Recessed Lights - Smooth Ceilings - Tile Roof - Two Car Garage - Backyard Features; New Sod, New Fence and Plenty of Yard Space to Play.