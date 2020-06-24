All apartments in Los Angeles
11840 Babbitt Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11840 Babbitt Avenue

11840 Babbitt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11840 Babbitt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Granada Hills Charter High School District! Beautiful View Home Overlooking the San Fernando Valley. Elevated Property Above the Culdesac Street. Features Include; Step Down Family Room - New Floors Throughout "Wood Look" - New Recessed Lights - New Dual Pane Windows - Fully Remodeled Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Soft Close Drawers and Cabinetry, Dual Basin Sink w/ Stainless Faucet - Separate Formal Dining Room - Fireplace in Living Room - Double Door Entry into the Master Suite - Master Walk-In Closet w/ Built-in Shelves - Private Patio Deck Off the Master Bedroom - A Master Bathroom w/ Granite Counters, Picture Frame Mirrors, Double Sinks, Sit Down Shower Stall w/ Glass Door - Dual Pane Windows - Recessed Lights - Smooth Ceilings - Tile Roof - Two Car Garage - Backyard Features; New Sod, New Fence and Plenty of Yard Space to Play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11840 Babbitt Avenue have any available units?
11840 Babbitt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11840 Babbitt Avenue have?
Some of 11840 Babbitt Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11840 Babbitt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11840 Babbitt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11840 Babbitt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11840 Babbitt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11840 Babbitt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11840 Babbitt Avenue offers parking.
Does 11840 Babbitt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11840 Babbitt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11840 Babbitt Avenue have a pool?
No, 11840 Babbitt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11840 Babbitt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11840 Babbitt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11840 Babbitt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11840 Babbitt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
