All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11838 Ricasoli Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11838 Ricasoli Way
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:25 PM

11838 Ricasoli Way

11838 Ricasoli Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11838 Ricasoli Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
Here's your chance to own this Exquisite Guard Gated Home located in the "Bella Vista" Community! This Luxurious 4 bed & 3 bath w/loft residence features an open floor plan gleaming with custom wood flooring. The grand foyer leads you to a spacious Great room and formal dining area that is perfect for entertaining guests. The gourmet kitchen was designed with beautiful granite countertops, large center island and GE Profile appliances. One bedroom located on the 1st floor is perfect for an office or guest bedroom. Three additional bedrooms and a loft located on the 2nd level include an expansive Master Suite that is sure to impress, highlighted by a master suite balcony. The Master bath features marble counter tops, soaking tub, huge separate shower, and his and her walk-in closets. Beyond the great room downstairs are floor to ceiling sliding doors which open up to the large Luxury Outdoor living patio equipped with cozy fireplace. Relax, unwind, or entertain your guests in your beautiful landscaped backyard featuring an eye-catching water fountain, fire pit and built-in outdoor kitchen which includes sink, BBQ, refrigerator and island bar. AN ENTERTAINER'S DREAM! Other features include; laundry room and extra bonus room on second level. Located within the acclaimed PR Community School and near "The Vineyards," which will feature restaurants, theater, boutique shops and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11838 Ricasoli Way have any available units?
11838 Ricasoli Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11838 Ricasoli Way have?
Some of 11838 Ricasoli Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11838 Ricasoli Way currently offering any rent specials?
11838 Ricasoli Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11838 Ricasoli Way pet-friendly?
No, 11838 Ricasoli Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11838 Ricasoli Way offer parking?
No, 11838 Ricasoli Way does not offer parking.
Does 11838 Ricasoli Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11838 Ricasoli Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11838 Ricasoli Way have a pool?
No, 11838 Ricasoli Way does not have a pool.
Does 11838 Ricasoli Way have accessible units?
No, 11838 Ricasoli Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11838 Ricasoli Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11838 Ricasoli Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College