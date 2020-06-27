11838 Ricasoli Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry bbq/grill media room

Here's your chance to own this Exquisite Guard Gated Home located in the "Bella Vista" Community! This Luxurious 4 bed & 3 bath w/loft residence features an open floor plan gleaming with custom wood flooring. The grand foyer leads you to a spacious Great room and formal dining area that is perfect for entertaining guests. The gourmet kitchen was designed with beautiful granite countertops, large center island and GE Profile appliances. One bedroom located on the 1st floor is perfect for an office or guest bedroom. Three additional bedrooms and a loft located on the 2nd level include an expansive Master Suite that is sure to impress, highlighted by a master suite balcony. The Master bath features marble counter tops, soaking tub, huge separate shower, and his and her walk-in closets. Beyond the great room downstairs are floor to ceiling sliding doors which open up to the large Luxury Outdoor living patio equipped with cozy fireplace. Relax, unwind, or entertain your guests in your beautiful landscaped backyard featuring an eye-catching water fountain, fire pit and built-in outdoor kitchen which includes sink, BBQ, refrigerator and island bar. AN ENTERTAINER'S DREAM! Other features include; laundry room and extra bonus room on second level. Located within the acclaimed PR Community School and near "The Vineyards," which will feature restaurants, theater, boutique shops and more!